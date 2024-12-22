The Chinese government has protested the latest American announcements of military sales and assistance to Taiwan, warning the United States that it is “playing with fire.”

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday urged the US to stop arming Taiwan and stop what it called “dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

US President Joe Biden authorised the provision of up to $571 million in defence department materials and services, as well as military education and training for Taiwan on Saturday.

Separately, the Defence Department said on Friday that $295 million in military sales had been approved.

Related Taiwan bolsters defence as China condemns US arms sale, diplomatic visits

'Commitment to our defence'