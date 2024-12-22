WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Playing with fire': China warns US over latest military aid to Taiwan
Beijing urges Washington to immediately stop arming Taiwan and halt dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
'Playing with fire': China warns US over latest military aid to Taiwan
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry welcomed the approval of the two sales. / Photo: AP Archive
December 22, 2024

The Chinese government has protested the latest American announcements of military sales and assistance to Taiwan, warning the United States that it is “playing with fire.”

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday urged the US to stop arming Taiwan and stop what it called “dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

US President Joe Biden authorised the provision of up to $571 million in defence department materials and services, as well as military education and training for Taiwan on Saturday.

Separately, the Defence Department said on Friday that $295 million in military sales had been approved.

RelatedTaiwan bolsters defence as China condemns US arms sale, diplomatic visits

'Commitment to our defence'

Recommended

Taiwan is a democratic island of 23 million people that the Chinese government claims as its territory and says must come under its control.

US military sales and assistance aim to help Taiwan defend itself and deter China from launching an attack.

The $571 million in military assistance comes on top of Biden's authorisation of $567 million for the same purposes in late September.

The military sales include $265 million for about 300 tactical radio systems and $30 million for 16 gun mounts.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry welcomed the approval of the two sales, saying in a social media post on X that it reaffirmed the US government's “commitment to our defence.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast