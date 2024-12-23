WORLD
Anti-Muslim attacks reported in Germany after car-ramming attack
Anti-Racism Commissioner Reem Alabali-Radovan says counselling centres in Magdeburg and the surrounding area reported violent attacks against migrants and Muslims following the Christmas market attack.
Initially, the attack drew comparisons on social media to an immigrant's deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016.  / Photo: AFP
December 23, 2024

Germany's Anti-Racism Commissioner Reem Alabali-Radovan has expressed concern following reports of anti-Muslim attacks in the aftermath of a car ramming last week on a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg that killed five people and left more than 200 injured.

"Since the weekend, our anti-racism counselling centres in Magdeburg and the surrounding area have reported an increasingly hostile atmosphere and violent attacks against migrants and Muslims," the press quoted Alabali-Radovan as saying in Berlin on Monday.

"Unfortunately, this act is now being used as an outlet to allow racism to run its course. We must not accept that under any circumstances. We must oppose any attempt to exploit this act politically," she added.

Alabali-Radovan stressed that "terror always aims to destroy social cohesion, divide people and spread fear."

Earlier in the day, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck had warned his fellow citizens against fuelling hatred against Muslims and foreigners in the wake of the attack.

"Don't believe what propagandists on the internet want you to believe. The lie is faster than the truth," he said in a video message posted on social media. 

"Take time for the truth. Take time for scepticism, for doubts, for questions. Don't let hate get to you," added Habeck, who is also the Green Party's candidate for chancellor in early general elections in February. 

His comments followed a far-right protest on Saturday in Magdeburg, where the alleged attacker — identified as Taleb Al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old psychiatrist from Saudi Arabia who has lived in Germany since 2006 — carried out the car ramming on Friday.

Far-right and Zionist

Abdulmohsen is described as being anti-Muslim and a supporter of the far-right and Zionism.

He had been working as a psychiatrist in Bernburg, south of Magdeburg.

Abdulmohsen shared posts in support of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a far-right party opposed to Muslim immigration, and other anti-Islam groups in Europe.

Initially, the attack drew comparisons on social media to an immigrant's deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016.

Later, when it was revealed that the suspect was an anti-Muslim Zionist, the far-right went into damage control mode, saying he hated Germany more than Islam.

