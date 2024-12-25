A prison riot in Mozambique's capital Maputo left 33 people dead and 15 injured, the country's police general commander Bernardino Rafael has said.

About 1,534 people escaped from the prison in the incident but 150 of them have now been recaptured, Rafael said on Wednesday.

Hundreds of prisoners escaped from two correctional facilities in Maputo, according to local media reports.

"There have been prison escapes from two correctional institutions both in the Machava neighbourhood," Mozambican journalist Clemente Carlos told the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

He said one of the escapees — still handcuffed — was seen in video footage saying they were among protesters who marched against disputed election results in the Southern African country.

Carlos suggested that the escapees likely took advantage of the Christmas holiday season, when fewer guards are on duty compared to regular working days.

The prison break comes amid fresh protests following the Constitutional Court's announcement on Monday, which confirmed that Daniel Chapo of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) had won the disputed October 9 elections.

At least 21 people were confirmed dead during two days of violence on Monday and Tuesday, including attacks on gas stations, police stations, and banks.