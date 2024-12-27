WORLD
2 MIN READ
Court hearings begin in South Korea for President Yoon's impeachment trial
Constitutional Court has six months to decide whether to remove or reinstate Yoon Suk Yeol, impeached over a failed attempt to impose martial law.
Court hearings begin in South Korea for President Yoon's impeachment trial
Lawmakers voted to impeach Yoon, 63, on Dec. 14 over his failed bid to impose martial law in the country. / Photo: Reuters
December 27, 2024

The Constitutional Court in South Korea has begun the first hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, sparked by parliament's motion over his brief imposition of martial law.

Yoon’s representatives appeared at the top court, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Friday.

Lawmakers voted to impeach Yoon, 63, on Dec. 14 over his failed bid to impose martial law in the country.

Shocking the nation with the announcement of martial law on Dec. 3, Yoon was forced to rescind the order within six hours after parliament passed a motion against it that night.

The top court has six months to decide the case, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo officiates as president since Yoon remains suspended from his duties.

Recommended

A police team is also searching office of presidential security service for CCTV footage of the compound.

Separately, parliament is set to hold a separate vote to impeach Han, the acting president, after he refused to appoint three Constitutional Court judges.

It will be the first time in South Korea’s history that a vote to impeach the acting president is held.

RelatedS Korea's Yoon again defies summons over martial law declaration probe
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report