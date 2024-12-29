Saturday, December 28, 2024

2044 GMT — At least a dozen more Palestinians were killed and others were injured in latest Israeli air strikes on northern and southern Gaza.

Gaza civil defence teams managed to recover the bodies of two Palestinians and three others injured following an Israeli strike targeting people on Ard Halawa Street in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

In the northern enclave, four Palestinians, including a young girl, were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the town of Beit Lahia, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The witnesses added that two Palestinians lost their lives when an Israeli quadcopter drone fired at a group of civilians on the old Gaza Street in Jabalia.

Meanwhile, medical sources told Anadolu that two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a group of civilians near the Al-Oyoun intersection in Al-Nasr in western Gaza City.

Two more Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area, which Israel claims to classify as a "humanitarian" zone west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

More updates 👇

2305 GMT — Israeli soldiers post videos of Gaza homes torched with racist song

Israeli soldiers, deployed in the heavily besieged area of the northern Gaza, posted footage on social media Saturday showing homes in the town of Beit Hanoun being set on fire, accompanied by the racist song "Let your village burn."

The soldiers, part of the military's 92nd Battalion, were filmed torching homes belonging to forcibly displaced residents of Beit Hanoun.

The footage, captured using drones, depicted widespread destruction in the targeted area.

The racist song "Let your village burn" has been a recurring element in Israeli celebrations and demonstrations.

2207 GMT — Lebanon condemns Israeli destruction of farmland

Lebanon has condemned Israeli attacks targeting agriculture and the destruction of a sapling propagation project implemented in Wadi Houjeir with support from the UN World Food Program (WFP) and funding from the EU.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said the Agriculture Ministry issued a statement condemning the damage caused by the Israeli military to the country’s agricultural sector.

“The Israeli military razed the sapling propagation project established in Wadi Houjeir in 2020 with bulldozers, destroying it completely,” it said. “This project was vital for enhancing food security in Lebanon and supporting local farmers.“

2145 GMT — Israel violates ceasefire with Lebanon 6 times on day 32

The Israeli military violated the ceasefire with Lebanon six times on its 32nd day, marking ongoing tensions in the region, the authorities have said.

Since the ceasefire was declared on November 27, the Israeli army has committed a total of 325 violations, resulting in 33 deaths and 37 injuries.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the violations included bombardments, arson, detonations, and gunfire, primarily targeting the southern regions of Tyre and Nabatieh.

2123 GMT — Israel 'exploiting' international failure to continue genocide in Gaza

Palestine has accused Israel of exploiting the failure of the UN Security Council to uphold its legal responsibilities toward Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the genocide, which has persisted for more than 14 months, is intended to turn the territory into a "scorched, uninhabitable land."

"Israel is exploiting the UN Security Council's failure to fulfil its legal responsibilities, intensifying its oppression of our people in Gaza," it said in a statement.

It added that Israel has done it “through massacres, mass displacement, and the destruction of hospitals and homes, especially in the northern part of the Strip."

2115 GMT — Israel’s siege of northern Gaza threatens 75,000 lives: WHO

Israel's over 80-day siege of northern Gaza endangers the lives of the 75,000 Palestinians still in the area, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said in a statement.

The UN agency’s statement came after Israel’s attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital resulted in the loss of the last fully functioning medical facility in northern Gaza.

Nearly 50 Palestinians were killed Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a building opposite the headquarters of Kamal Adwan Hospital, including three medical staff and workers.

"WHO is appalled by yesterday’s raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital, which put the last major health facility in North Gaza out of service," it said.

2108 GMT — Israel advances into southern Lebanon, burns houses

The Lebanese army has announced that Israeli army advanced into the towns of Qantara and Taybeh in the Marjayoun district in southern Lebanon, where they set fire to homes.

"As part of the ongoing Israeli enemy's violations of the cease-fire agreement and its attacks on Lebanon's sovereignty and its citizens, hostile forces advanced today into Qantara and Taybeh, setting fire to several homes there," it wrote on X.

"A joint patrol of the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headed to the site of the incursion to monitor the situation in coordination with the Tripartite Committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement."

1845 GMT — US, UK carry out air strikes in Yemen's Hajjah province, says Houthi group

The Houthi group said the US and UK had carried out air strikes in Yemen's northwestern Hajjah province.

"The American-British aggressors conducted two air strikes in the area of Bahis in the Hajjah province’s Midi district," said pro-Houthi TV channel Al-Masirah.

The broadcaster, however, did not say whether there were any casualties or material damage.

1830 GMT — Israel's attacks on hospitals in northern Gaza 'unacceptable:' Norway

Norway called recent Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza on some of the few remaining operating hospitals "unacceptable."

"It is heartbreaking – and completely unacceptable – that the civilian population in Gaza, including children, is being deprived of life-saving treatment due to a shortage of hospitals, healthcare personnel and supplies," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.

1815 GMT — Qatar's foreign minister discusses Gaza ceasefire talks with Hamas delegation in Doha

Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, discussed developments surrounding ceasefire talks for Gaza with a Hamas delegation headed by senior official Khalil al-Hayya in Doha, the Qatari foreign ministry reported.

1737 GMT — Israeli military confirms north Gaza hospital chief held in raid

Israel's military confirmed it has detained a hospital director during a raid in north Gaza that the World Health Organization said left the area's last major health facility emptied of patients and staff.

The military said the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, is being held for questioning, suspected of "being a Hamas terrorist operative", and the raid is now over.

Gaza health officials and the WHO earlier Saturday had said the raid forced the hospital in Beit Lahia out of service and led to Abu Safiya's detention.

1637 GMT — Yemen's Houthis target Israeli air base with hypersonic missile

Yemen's Houthis have launched a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Nevatim Air Base in Israel's southern Negev region, the group said.

In a recorded address, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the operation involved a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile, which he claimed successfully hit its target.

Saree warned Tel Aviv that Houthis are "committed to continuing their religious, moral and humanitarian duties by carrying out more military operations against the Israeli enemy until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted".

1332 GMT — Israel employs armoured vehicles to clear roadside bombs in Gaza: report

The Israeli army has been using remotely controlled explosive-laden armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to neutralise improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and traps set by Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, a local Israeli daily claimed in its report on Saturday.

"The source of the powerful explosions heard on Thursday across southern and central Israel was the Israeli army's use of old M113 armored personnel carriers, packed with tonnes of explosives, to detonate areas rigged with traps and explosive devices in Gaza," Yedioth Ahronoth claimed in its report.

"The military uses heavily armored M113 APCs, filled with explosives, to destroy sites rigged with explosive devices remotely," it added.

1321 GMT — Palestinian Health Ministry slams Israeli army for moving patients to destroyed Indonesian Hospital

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza warned about dire conditions faced by patients forcibly evacuated under Israeli military orders from Kamal Adwan Hospital to the Indonesian Hospital, which had already suffered severe damage from earlier Israeli air strikes.

In a statement, the ministry said: "A harrowing night has passed for the forcibly evacuated patients, who are now in critical conditions at the Indonesian Hospital without access to water, electricity, food or medical supplies."

The ministry emphasised that "the countdown to losing their lives has begun, as most of the Kamal Adwan medical staff have been detained by Israeli forces".