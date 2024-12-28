The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the Kamal Adwan hospital was "now empty" following an Israeli military raid which put north Gaza's last major health facility out of service.

The WHO said it was "appalled" by Friday's raid, saying "hospitals have once again become battlegrounds".

"The systematic dismantling of the health system and a siege for over 80 days on north Gaza puts the lives of the 75,000 Palestinians remaining in the area at risk," the UN health agency said in a statement.

Israel's military said on Saturday it had ended its raid on "a Hamas command centre" in the hospital and had detained its director, accusing him of being an operative for the Palestinian resistance group of Hamas.

Israeli army began broader assaults in northern Gaza in October.

"Kamal Adwan is now empty," the WHO said.

The remaining 15 critical patients, 50 caregivers and 20 health workers were transferred Friday to the Indonesian Hospital, which it described as "destroyed and non-functional".

"The movement and treatment of these critical patients under such conditions pose grave risks to their survival.

"WHO is deeply concerned for their wellbeing, as well as for the Kamal Adwan Hospital director."

Related Hussam Abu Safiya: The doctor who says 'No' to Israel

'Stripped and forced to walk toward southern Gaza'

The WHO said initial reports indicated that some areas of the hospital were burnt and severely damaged during the raid.

Those included the laboratory, surgical unit, engineering and maintenance department, operations theatre and the medical store.