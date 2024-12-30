WORLD
Trump throws support behind Mike Johnson to stay on as US House Speaker
Johnson thanked Trump for his endorsement as he faces criticism from hardline Republicans.
Trump had remained quiet about Johnson's fate before a January 3 leadership vote for over a week, even as some Republicans signalled that they might not support Johnson for the role. / Photo: AP Archive
December 30, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson, providing crucial backing for the Louisiana Republican as he prepares for what is expected to be another contentious speakership race this week.

Trump said on Monday in a post on his social media platform that Johnson "is a good, hard-working, religious man" and said he "will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN."

"Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement," he wrote.

Johnson thanked Trump for the endorsement and added, "The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let's get to work!"

The signal of support from Trump comes despite his frustration with a spending deal Johnson pushed through the House days before Christmas that failed to achieve his central goal of raising the debt limit.

But other Republicans have been less forgiving. Hardline criticism over the spending ordeal has left Johnson's continued leadership of the incoming GOP majority once again in jeopardy. Though a deal was reached, averting a holiday shutdown, Johnson had to rely on Democrats to keep the government running, highlighting the limits of his influence and exposing cracks in his party's support.

The speaker's first two funding plans collapsed as Trump, who does not take the oath of office until January 20, interceded with calls to suspend or lift the government debt ceiling.

Johnson, who has worked hard to stay close to Trump over the last several months, convinced the president-elect that he would meet his demands to raise the debt limit in 2025.

Johnson's fate

Trump had remained quiet about Johnson's fate before a January 3 leadership vote for over a week, even as some Republicans signalled that they might not support Johnson for the role.

Rep Victoria Spartz, one of the Republicans who opposed Kevin McCarthy's initial bid for the speakership, said in a statement on Monday that "our next speaker must show courageous leadership to get our country back on track."

The Indiana lawmaker went on to make a series of demands for the next leader of the GOP majority, which included major spending reform.

Rep Andy Harris, who is the chair of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, had also indicated that Johnson's future as speaker is not guaranteed before the holidays.

In a December 20 post on X, Harris said that Republicans have not done enough to bring down "spending, deficits and inflation" since Trump's electoral victory in November.

Because of this, Harris wrote, "I am now undecided on what House leadership should look like in the 119th Congress."

If Johnson — or another Republican — is unable to coalesce a majority of support, the chamber could be without a speaker in time for the official certification of Trump's victory on January 6, sparking an uncertain path forward as it is difficult for the House to do business without a speaker.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
