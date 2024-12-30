President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson, providing crucial backing for the Louisiana Republican as he prepares for what is expected to be another contentious speakership race this week.

Trump said on Monday in a post on his social media platform that Johnson "is a good, hard-working, religious man" and said he "will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN."

"Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement," he wrote.

Johnson thanked Trump for the endorsement and added, "The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let's get to work!"

The signal of support from Trump comes despite his frustration with a spending deal Johnson pushed through the House days before Christmas that failed to achieve his central goal of raising the debt limit.

But other Republicans have been less forgiving. Hardline criticism over the spending ordeal has left Johnson's continued leadership of the incoming GOP majority once again in jeopardy. Though a deal was reached, averting a holiday shutdown, Johnson had to rely on Democrats to keep the government running, highlighting the limits of his influence and exposing cracks in his party's support.

The speaker's first two funding plans collapsed as Trump, who does not take the oath of office until January 20, interceded with calls to suspend or lift the government debt ceiling.

Johnson, who has worked hard to stay close to Trump over the last several months, convinced the president-elect that he would meet his demands to raise the debt limit in 2025.