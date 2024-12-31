WORLD
4 MIN READ
Russia strikes Kiev, other Ukrainian regions with missiles and drones
Russian attacks come amid growing uncertainty about the future of the nearly three-year-old conflict.
Russia strikes Kiev, other Ukrainian regions with missiles and drones
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire following a Russian missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, December 25, 2024. / Photo: AP
December 31, 2024

Russia has launched an aerial attack on Ukraine, striking the capital and other regions with multiple missiles and drones.

Ukraine's air force on Tuesday reported a ballistic missile threat at 3:00 a.m. (0100 GMT), with at least two explosions heard in Kiev minutes later.

Another missile alert was issued at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) followed by at least one explosion in the city. Missile debris fell in the Darnytskyi district of the capital with no reports of casualties or damage, the local administration said.

Authorities in the northeastern Sumy region reported strikes near the city of Shostka, where the mayor, Mykola Noha, said 12 residential buildings had been damaged as well as two educational facilities. He said some "social infrastructure objects" were destroyed, without providing detail.

The air force also reported missiles and drones targeting several other regions of Ukraine.

Around half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been destroyed during the war, and rolling electricity blackouts are common and widespread.

Kiev's Western allies have provided air defence systems to help Ukraine protect critical infrastructure, but Russia has sought to overwhelm its air defences with combined strikes involving large numbers of missiles and drones.

Russian attacks come as uncertainty looms over the course of the nearly three-year conflict. US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office next month, has vowed to end the war and has thrown into doubt whether vital US military support for Kiev will continue.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States will send an additional $2.5 billion in weapons to Ukraine, before Trump takes office.

RelatedRussia, Ukraine swap 300  prisoners of war after UAE mediation
Recommended

Ukrainian strikes

Ukraine has struck back at Russia with a steady barrage of missile and drone attacks throughout the year.

Early Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said that air defences shot down 68 Ukrainian drones over several regions early Tuesday.

Head of the Smolensk region in western Russia, Vasily Anokhin, said drone fragments fell on the territory of an oil depot, sparking a blaze.

In Russia-occupied Crimea, the Moscow-appointed head of the city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that Russian defences downed four aerial drones attacking the city and sank two uncrewed boats near the shore.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate, known under its acronym GUR, claimed that one of its naval drones on Tuesday shot down a Russian helicopter with a missile, marking the first time when an aerial target was destroyed by an uncrewed vessel.

It said a MaguraV5 naval drone downed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with an R-73 missile near Cape Tarkhankut, the westernmost point of Crimean peninsula. Another Russian helicopter was damaged but managed to reach an airfield, GUR said.

Russia has held the initiative this year as its military has steadily rammed through Ukrainian defences in the east in a series of slow but steady offensives.

Still, in August, Ukraine launched a raid into Russia's Kursk region that caught Moscow by surprise. The Russian army has been able to reclaim some territory of the area there from Ukrainian forces but has failed to fully dislodge them.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus