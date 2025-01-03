Friday, January 3, 2025

1728 GMT — Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a truce in Gaza are to resume in Qatar later on Friday, the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement.

"Indirect negotiations will resume today, Friday, in the Qatari capital Doha," Hamas said in a statement, adding the talks would "focus on ensuring the agreement leads to a complete cessation of hostilities (and) the withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza".

1833 GMT — Palestinian envoy urges UNSC to end Gaza genocide, 'Israeli impunity'

Palestinian envoy to the UN urged the Security Council to end the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"It is our collective responsibility to bring this hell to an end. It is our collective responsibility to bring this genocide to an end," Riyad Mansour told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"You have an obligation to save lives. Palestinian doctors and medical personnel took that mission to heart at the peril of their lives. They did not abandon the victims. Do not abandon them. End Israeli impunity. End the genocide. End this aggression immediately and unconditionally, now," Mansour told the council.

"They are fighting a battle they cannot win, and yet they are unwilling to surrender and to betray the oath they took," he said.

1814 GMT — Israeli Knesset members push for more aggressive approach in northern Gaza

Eight right-wing members of Israel's Knesset have called for a change in the military strategy in Gaza, arguing that the current approach is failing to achieve its objectives: dismantling Hamas’s military and government structures.

The committee members argue that Israel’s air strikes have allowed Hamas to continue rebuilding its forces, prolonging the conflict into a “war of attrition” rather than leading to a decisive victory.

The lawmakers now call for the implementation of the "Generals' Plan,” which includes forcibly displacing residents from northern Gaza, imposing a siege to occupy the area and its population, and ensuring a conclusive victory rather than an extended conflict.

The proposed strategy includes several key measures: encircling and displacing the population, destroying all energy sources, including fuel and solar power facilities, and eliminating food storage and water reservoirs. The plan also calls for the elimination of any individuals found moving in the area.

1809 GMT — US welcomes Israeli decision to send delegation to Gaza ceasefire talks

The White House said that Israel's decision to send a delegation to Doha, Qatar for talks over a potential ceasefire in the besieged Gaza is "encouraging."

"We think that's a good step, and certainly doesn't diminish at all our hope that a deal can be had. We think that a new deal is both urgent and possible, and again, we welcome the Israelis' decision to send another team to Doha," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"The president has made clear his national security team will be a participant all the way to the very end, and we're going to be doing everything we can to see if we can broker a new ceasefire deal again that will get the hostages home," he said.

1745 GMT — Seven Palestinians wounded in assault by illegal Israeli settlers

Seven Palestinians sustained wounds in an assault by illegal Israeli settlers on the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, central occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians sustained injuries as the settlers beat them using batons and hurled stones, the Health Ministry said. Their condition, however, is stable.

Silwad's mayor Raed Hamed told Anadolu that 40 armed settlers raided the town's Nasiba area, assaulted the people, and set fire to at least five cars.

1726 GMT — UNSC members voice concern over Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza

Several members of UN Security Council expressed concern over Israeli attacks on the hospitals in Gaza.

"The deliberate targeting of hospitals medical personnel, patients and wounded defies every principle of humanitarian law and has no justification," Asim Iftikhar, Pakistan's envoy to the UN told.

"The scale of this genocidal campaign is staggering. Its intent unmistakable. Gaza's homes, schools, hospitals and even its cultural heritage lay in ruins. Even the UN and its personnel have not been spared. This is not a war," said Iftikhar.

"It is a campaign of dispossession, ethnic cleansing and annihilation, the indiscriminate bombing of civilians and the systematic destruction of critical infrastructure are not isolated incidents. These are calculated acts aimed at erasing an entire people from their homeland," he said.

1612 GMT — Human rights catastrophe continues to unfold in Gaza: UN

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has expressed concern over ongoing Israeli attacks on health care facilities in Gaza.

"A human rights catastrophe continues to unfold in Gaza before the eyes of the world," Turk told, stressing that: "The destruction of hospitals across Gaza goes beyond depriving Palestinians of their right to access adequate health care. Those hospitals provided sanctuary for thousands of people with nowhere else to go."

Turk said Israeli military assaults in and around hospitals and associated combat have had a "terrible impact" precisely at a time of massive demands on health care due to the ongoing conflict.

Turk also called for "independent, thorough and transparent" investigations into all Israeli attacks on hospitals, healthcare infrastructure and medical personnel, as well as the alleged misuse of such facilities.

1608 GMT — Lebanon reports 11 more Israeli ceasefire violations

Lebanese authorities reported 11 more Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that ended hostilities between Israel Lebanon on November 27.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the violations occurred in the capital Beirut and the southern districts of Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil, and Tyre.

The reported violations included the demolition of homes, arson, road closures, sweeping operations involving heavy gunfire, and drone activity over various parts of Lebanon.

The latest breaches bring the total number of Israeli violations to 364 since the ceasefire took effect, according to an Anadolu tally based on figures released by Lebanese authorities.

1547 GMT — Three Palestinians killed in standoff with security forces in West Bank

A Palestinian man and his son were killed in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, local medical officials said, as a month-long standoff with Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces in the town.

Separately, a security forces officer died in what PA officials said was an accident, bringing to six the total number of the security forces to have died in the crackdown in Jenin which began on December 5.

The PA denied that its forces killed the 44-year-old man and his son, who were shot as they stood on the roof of their house in the Jenin refugee camp. The man's daughter was also wounded in the incident.

1510 GMT — Gaza death toll tops 45,650 as Israel kills 77 more Palestinians

At least 77 more Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last October to 45,658, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 108,583 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 77 people and injured 145 others in eight massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1348 GMT — Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 12, rescuers say

Israel claimed three rockets were fired towards its territory from Gaza, where rescuers reported at least 12 people killed in Israeli strikes.

The rockets were the latest in a spate of recent launches from the devastated Palestinian territory, with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatening of even more intense retaliatory strikes if they continued.

1328 GMT — Rains, aid blockades deepen crisis for 1M Gaza residents — UN

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said it is "deeply alarmed" by the devastating impact of winter on displaced people in Gaza, saying nearly 1 million people still need urgent assistance.

"Vulnerable people, including at least seven infants, have died from hypothermia, and these tragic deaths underscore the urgent need for shelter and other help to get to the people of Gaza immediately," IOM Director General Amy Pope said in a statement.

Noting that heavy rains and flooding have overwhelmed displacement sites and makeshift shelters, the IOM said that “systematic access constraints,” as reported by the UN humanitarian office, have severely hindered aid delivery, with only 285,000 people receiving shelter support since September 2024.

"As of mid-December, the Shelter Cluster, a coordination group of UN, international and local humanitarian organisations, estimates at least 945,000 still urgently need winterization assistance, such as thermal clothing, blankets, and tarps to seal-off shelters from the rain and cold," it said.

1250 GMT — At least 30 people killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza amid ceasefire talks

At least 30 people, including children, were killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes overnight and into Friday morning, hospital staff said, as sirens also sounded across Israel and stalled ceasefire talks were set to resume.

Staff at the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital said more than a dozen women and children were killed in strikes that hit various places in Central Gaza, including Nuseirat, Zawaida, Maghazi and Deir al Balah.

Dozens of people were also killed across the enclave the previous day, bringing the total of people killed in the past 24 hours to 56.

1239 GMT — History will confirm Türkiye's righteous stance on Gaza: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country’s righteous position on Gaza will be vindicated by history just as it was in Syria.

"Just as we have been proven right in the case of Syria, history will attest to our righteousness in the Gaza crisis as well," Erdogan said at a Türkiye Exporters Assembly event in Istanbul.