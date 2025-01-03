WORLD
Plane crashes into southern California building leaving two dead
The plane crashed less than two minutes after takeoff from Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County, just 10 kilometres from Disneyland, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
This image taken from video, shows a small plane about to crash into a commercial building in Fullerton, California, US, on Thursday, January 2, 2025. / Photo: AP
January 3, 2025

Two people died and 18 were injured Thursday when a small plane crashed through the roof of a sprawling furniture manufacturing building in southern California where at least 200 people were working, police said.

The identities of the people who died, and whether they were in the plane or on the ground, was not yet known, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

The plane crashed less than two minutes after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County, located just six miles (10 kilometres) from Disneyland, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Security camera footage from Rucci Forged, a wheel manufacturer across the street, shows the plane was tilted on its side as it dove into the building, causing a fiery explosion and black plume of smoke.

Firefighters and police arrived on scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.

Chris Villalobos, an airport operations worker, came to the warehouse to see what had happened after receiving a phone call about a plane going down nearby.

He said the owner of the aircraft was a regular at the airport and has frequently taken off from there.

“He has a hangar here and everything,” Villalobos said.

Villalobos said that after taking off, the pilot told air traffic control he was going to turn around to make an emergency landing, but it was unclear what the issue with the plane was.

The building was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer, according to a sign on a door, and there appeared to be sewing machines and textile stock inside.

Ten people were taken to the hospital, while eight were treated and released at the scene, police said. There were two confirmed deaths, according to Wells.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Van's RV-10, a four-seat aircraft. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a social media post that it is investigating the crash.

The airport in Fullerton has one runway and a heliport. Metrolink, a regional train line, is nearby and flanks a residential neighborhood and commercial warehouse buildings.

The Fullerton City Council posted a statement on social media calling the crash a “solemn tragedy.”

“The City of Fullerton is committed to providing support for all those affected and working with the agencies involved to uncover the details of this incident,” Mayor Fred Jung said in the statement. “We are grateful for the strength of our community and the compassion we show one another in times of crisis.”

Another four-seat plane crashed into a tree a half-mile from the airport last November while making an emergency landing right after takeoff, the Orange County Register reported. Both people on board suffered moderate injuries.

Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people some 25 miles (40 kilometres) southeast of Los Angeles.

SOURCE:AP
