Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol evaded arrest after a warrant's deadline passed, but anti-graft investigators asked for more time to enforce his detention.

The former star prosecutor has defiantly refused questioning three times over a bungled martial law decree last month and remained holed up in his residence surrounded by hundreds of guards preventing his arrest.

Investigators said they sought a fresh warrant that expired at the end of Monday 1500 GMT and earlier asked for support from the police, which said the force would help and may arrest anyone shielding Yoon.

"The Joint Investigation Headquarters today refiled a warrant with the Seoul Western District Court to extend the arrest warrant for defendant Yoon," the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) said in a statement late Monday.

"Details regarding the validity period cannot be disclosed."

The court has not announced its decision on the new warrant request but CIO deputy director Lee Jae-seung told reporters before it was filed that the likelihood for the court not to grant an extension was "very low".

Officials have sought more time and help because of the difficulties they have faced, including being met by hundreds of security forces when they entered Yoon's presidential compound on Friday.

"We will consider the option of arresting any personnel from the Presidential Security Service during the execution of the second warrant", a police official said Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

'Dissolution of security service'