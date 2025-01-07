WORLD
International flights resume at Damascus airport
Syrian Airlines flight departed for Sharjah, UAE, signifying a return to normalcy for the country's aviation sector.
It marks a significant milestone in the country's recovery. / Photo: AFP
January 7, 2025

International flights resumed at Syria's main airport in Damascus on Tuesday for the first time since anti-regime forces toppled Bashar al Assad last month.

A Syrian Air flight bound for Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, took off at around 11:45 am (0845 GMT), marking the first international commercial flight from the airport since December 8.

"Today marks a new beginning," Damascus airport director Anis Fallouh told AFP.

"We started welcoming outbound and inbound international flights," he said, adding that the first flight was bound for Sharjah.

International aid planes and foreign diplomatic delegations have already been landing in Syria, and domestic flights have also resumed.

On December 18, the first flight since the opposition ousted Assad 10 days earlier took off from Damascus airport bound for Aleppo in the country's north.

The first Qatari commercial flight also ended in Damascus on Tuesday, AFP correspondents said.

