A foiled attack on Chad's presidential compound overnight was carried out by a disorganised band of intoxicated men wielding knives and machetes who were easily neutralised by security forces, a government spokesperson has said.

Bursts of gunfire rang out near the president's office in the capital N'Djamena on Wednesday night as the military blocked surrounding streets. The government said later it had foiled an attempt to destabilise the country and the situation was under control.

The attack comes at a delicate time for Chad, which recently scrapped a defence cooperation pact with longtime partner France that made it a key Western ally in the fight against militants in West and Central Africa's Sahel region.

The region has been attacked repeatedly for over a decade by insurgencies including groups linked to Daesh, Al Qaeda and Boko Haram.

Military authorities in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which share a border with Chad, have recently turned their backs on the West in favour of Russian military support.

In an interview on national television, government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah said 24 assailants, who seemed under the influence of alcohol and drugs, drove up to the presidential compound, dismounted and stabbed the four guards manning the entrance, killing one and wounding two.

The group then proceeded a short distance into the presidential palace before guards opened fire, killing 18 and detaining the surviving six, Koulamallah said.

'Not a terrorist act'