Jimmy Carter, a US president who struggled with a bad economy and a hostage crisis but was widely admired in his post-White House career, was remembered during his state funeral as a man who put honesty and kindness above politics.

Hundreds of mourners on Thursday including all five living current and former US presidents packed the Washington National Cathedral.

As the sombre ceremony began and a bitterly cold wind blew, Carter's flag-draped coffin was carried up the stone steps of the cathedral by a military honour guard after its trip from the Capitol, where his body had lain in state for two days.

Fellow Democratic President Joe Biden was due to eulogise the 39th president, who died on December 29 at the age of 100.

Republican president-elect Donald Trump was among the luminaries at the funeral, before Carter's body was returned to Georgia, where Carter was raised as a peanut farmer.

