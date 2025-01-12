Turkish security forces have neutralised a total of nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry announced.

Three PKK terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock and Metina regions of northern Iraq, the ministry said on X on Sunday.

It added that the other six terrorists were targeted in the Euphrates Shield and the Peace Spring operation zones in northern Syria.

The ministry reiterated its determination to eliminate terrorism at its source.

Turkish authorities use the term neutralise to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.