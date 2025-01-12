Bangladesh summoned India’s high commissioner in Dhaka to protest the installation of barbed wire fences, calling it a “violation of international law.”

Pranay Verma appeared in person at the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka and explained the construction of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) wire fence along the border.

Verma was summoned and conveyed grave concern of Bangladesh over the border issue, Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin confirmed daily Prothom Alo.

The two neighbouring nations share a 4,096-kilometre (2,545-mile) border, one of the longest land borders in the world. In total, India fenced 3,271 kilometers (2,032 miles) of border area.

Both South Asia nations have seen a bitter exchange certainly after the fall of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 in a student-led mass uprising. Hasina was treated as a close ally of India.

In a briefing at the Foreign Ministry, Verma said that both countries have an agreement to build a fence on the border for security.

Verma said he discussed with Foreign Ministry officials how to combat smuggling and illegal infiltration at the India-Bangladesh border as they are both determined to keep the border crime-free.

“Therefore, India expects Bangladesh's cooperation in building a fence on the border,” he added.

On December 3, Verma was summoned to protest the attack on the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, the capital of the Indian state of Tripura.