'Colonial powers working to fuel conflicts in Africa': Sudan's Burhan
Embalo expresses hope for peace in Sudan as soon as possible. / Photo: AP
January 13, 2025

Sudan’s leader has said that "colonial powers" are fuelling conflicts in Africa.

Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, made the remarks during his meeting with Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo at the presidential palace in the capital Bissau, according to a statement from the council on Sunday.

The council said Al Burhan and Embalo held a bilateral summit to discuss relations between their countries and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields.

Al Burhan explained the situation in Sudan in light of the rebellion led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the state and its institutions, the statement said.

"There are colonial powers working to fuel conflicts on the African continent,” he said.

He noted that "Africa is now experiencing an awakening, enabling it to resist foreign interference in African affairs. We commend the efforts of some African nations that have risen against both old and modern colonialism.”

Embalo expressed hope for peace in Sudan as soon as possible, according to the statement.

Al Burhan arrived Sunday in Guinea-Bissau, the second stop on an African tour that began in Mali on Saturday and also includes Sierra Leone and Senegal.

