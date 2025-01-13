TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intel chief, Hamas officials agree on continued ceasefire efforts
The Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Hamas Political Bureau officials agreed to maintain efforts toward a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group.
Turkish intel chief, Hamas officials agree on continued ceasefire efforts
Türkiye is a major international supporter of the Palestinian cause and efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza. / Photo: AA Archive
January 13, 2025

Ibrahim Kalin, head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), had a phone call with Hamas Political Bureau officials, security sources have said.

The discussions addressed progress in the ongoing negotiations with Israel, and the two sides agreed to continue the efforts for a ceasefire. US officials have suggested a deal may be near.

Türkiye is a major international supporter of the Palestinian cause and efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Prisoner swap and ceasefire talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, have been interrupted several times due to new conditions imposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli opposition and families of captives accuse Netanyahu of obstructing efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Recommended

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 46,600 people, most of them women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the Palestinian enclave.

RelatedTürkiye arrests over 40 suspects for ties to a Mossad operation
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul