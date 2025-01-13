Ibrahim Kalin, head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), had a phone call with Hamas Political Bureau officials, security sources have said.

The discussions addressed progress in the ongoing negotiations with Israel, and the two sides agreed to continue the efforts for a ceasefire. US officials have suggested a deal may be near.

Türkiye is a major international supporter of the Palestinian cause and efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Prisoner swap and ceasefire talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, have been interrupted several times due to new conditions imposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli opposition and families of captives accuse Netanyahu of obstructing efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.