1916 GMT — US President Joe Biden and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi said in a phone call that "flexibility" was necessary from all sides in order to cement a truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Sisi's office has said.

A spokesperson for the Egyptian leader said "the two presidents reviewed the latest developments in the negotiations and stressed the importance of the concerned parties' commitment to overcoming obstacles and showing the necessary flexibility to reach an agreement".

1842 GMT — Hamas has not delivered response on Gaza deal to mediators: official

The Palestinian group Hamas has not delivered its response to mediators yet because Israel did not submit maps of its forces' withdrawal from Gaza, a Hamas official has said.

1727 GMT — Lives of Gaza hostages must be 'top priority': Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said a potential truce with Hamas would be "painful" for Israel but that saving hostages' lives must now be the "top priority".

"After many months of agonising negotiations, an agreement now seems within reach," Scholz said as Gaza truce talks appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough in Qatar.

1723 GMT — Families of Israeli hostages meet with Netanyahu

Families of Israeli hostages have called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a deal that ensures the return of all those held in Gaza, with a clear method and timeline.

During a meeting at Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that "the family representatives asked Netanyahu for a deal that guarantees the return of the last detainee from Gaza with a predetermined method and date."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Channel 12 reported that the families' representatives who met with Netanyahu informed other families that "the prime minister made it clear to us that the negotiations are focused on a deal that includes everyone."

1612 GMT — Jordan dispatches 120-truck aid convoy to Gaza

Jordan has unveiled its largest aid convoy to Gaza, consisting of 120 trucks.

A royal court statement said King Abdullah II "checked on the preparation of the largest aid convoy to Gaza to date" during his visit to the warehouses of the Hashemite Charity Organisation.

The convoy comprises 120 trucks loaded with food, relief, and medical supplies, making it the 140th convoy sent to Gaza since the start of the Israeli war on Oct. 7, 2023, the statement said.

1608 GMT — 'Secretary of genocide': US' Blinken protested at Atlantic Council address

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was protested in Washington DC during his address at the Atlantic Council event on the Middle East, called "bloody Blinken, Secretary of genocide" and "we will not forgive you" by a woman protester in solidarity with Gaza.

He was speaking on his foreign policy as his four-year term is set to end next week.

"Secretary of genocide, you have the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people on your hands," shouted the woman protester.

1606 GMT — Post-war Gaza plan to be handed to Trump admin: Blinken

The outgoing Biden administration will hand over to president-elect Donald Trump's team a plan for the post-war management of Gaza, including details of an interim security mission including international forces and Palestinians, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

In an address at the Atlantic Council in Washington where he laid out the plan, Blinken said a reformed Palestinian Authority would lead Gaza under the plan and would invite international partners to help establish and run an interim administration for the enclave.

1555 GMT — Jordan's king discusses Gaza ceasefire with Trump's envoy

Jordanian King Abdullah II has discussed efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Steve Witkoff, US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy.

"The first and immediate step to reach comprehensive regional calm is to end the Israeli war on Gaza," Abdullah said during a phone call with Witkoff as cited by a royal court statement.

Discussions also highlighted "the need to bolster the international humanitarian response in Gaza," the statement said.

1426 GMT — Egypt ready to host international conference for Gaza rebuilding

Egypt has said that it is ready to host an international conference for rebuilding Gaza, following an anticipated ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinians.

"Egypt is ready, when conditions permit after the Gaza ceasefire, to host an international conference for the reconstruction of the territory," Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told a joint press conference in Cairo with his counterpart from Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

"It is time for the political will to align to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza," he added.

1351 GMT — Israel’s Ben Gvir urges finance minister to join hands to block Gaza deal

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has urged Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in threatening to withdraw from the government if a Gaza prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal is signed.

Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party, tied his potential withdrawal from the government to Smotrich’s acceptance, acknowledging that he cannot influence the government alone.

"Otzma Yehudit alone does not have the ability to prevent the deal," Ben-Gvir said on his X account.

“I suggest that we go together to the prime minister and inform him that if he passes the deal we will resign from the government,” he added.

1223 GMT — Israel kills 61 more people in Gaza as death toll tops 46,600

At least 61 more Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,645, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 110,012 others have been wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 61 people and wounded 281 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1215 GMT — Hamas hopeful Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement'

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it hopes for a "clear and comprehensive agreement" at the conclusion of an ongoing round of indirect negotiations in the Qatari capital for a truce in Gaza.

Hamas said in a statement it had held consultations with leaders of other Palestinian factions "where it informed them of the progress made in the negotiations underway in Doha," adding that the completion of the agreement "has reached its final stages" and the movement "hoped that this round of negotiations will end with a clear and comprehensive agreement".

1128 GMT — About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: sources

Two Palestinian sources close to Hamas said that Israel would release about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first stage of a Gaza truce deal in exchange for 33 Israelis in Gaza.

"Israel will release about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including several with lengthy sentences," one of the two sources said.