Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement is in "its final stages."

In a statement, Hamas underlined the need "to continue consultations with Palestinian faction leaders until the agreement is finalised."

The Palestinian group said it held a series of consultations with faction leaders "to update them on the progress made in the ongoing negotiations in Doha."

The faction leaders stressed the importance of "comprehensive national preparedness for the upcoming phase and its requirements."

According to the statement, the faction leaders hoped that this round of negotiations would conclude with "a clear and comprehensive agreement.”

Mediator Qatar also said that Gaza ceasefire negotiations are in their "final details" and that announcing an agreement is “imminent.”

"A draft agreement has been handed to both Hamas and Israel and major obstacles on key contentious issues between the two sides have been addressed," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

On Monday, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said that the Israeli Security Cabinet might convene on Tuesday to approve the agreement.

Related Biden says 'on the brink' of reaching Gaza truce, prisoner swap deal

Prisoner swap

An Israeli official said progress has been made, but the details are being finalised. The plan must be submitted to the Israeli Cabinet for final approval.

Egypt is preparing to open the Rafah border crossing to receive the Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners if a ceasefire is secured, according to Egyptian sources speaking to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news.