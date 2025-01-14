Türkiye aims to reach a $10 billion bilateral volume with Syria in the short and medium term as the country enters the post-Assad era, Ibrahim Fuat Ozcorekci, head of the Türkiye-Syria Business Council for the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), has said.

Ozcorekci said Türkiye is a “natural partner” for neighbouring Syria in the region, adding that the trade volume between the two countries has risen from $250 million-$300 million before 2011 (when the civil war in Syria began) to $2.5 billion by 2024.

The main Turkish exports to Syria are iron and steel, plastics, household goods, construction materials, and food products, while Syria’s main exports to Türkiye are cotton, olive oil, and sunflower oil, he said.

He noted that trade institutions need to be established in Syria and that the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board is working to boost trade with the help of the Syrian business community in Türkiye. Millions of Syrians sought refuge in Türkiye during the long civil war and some started successful businesses.