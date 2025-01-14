TÜRKİYE
Türkiye sets $10B short-term target in bilateral trade with Syria
Turkish cities in country's southeast provide logistical advantage in trading with Syria, as Türkiye to play key role in reconstruction, says sector representative.
The main Turkish exports to Syria are iron and steel, plastics, household goods, construction materials, and food products, while Syria’s main exports to Türkiye are cotton, olive oil, and sunflower oil. / Photo: AA Archive
January 14, 2025

Türkiye aims to reach a $10 billion bilateral volume with Syria in the short and medium term as the country enters the post-Assad era, Ibrahim Fuat Ozcorekci, head of the Türkiye-Syria Business Council for the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), has said.

Ozcorekci said Türkiye is a “natural partner” for neighbouring Syria in the region, adding that the trade volume between the two countries has risen from $250 million-$300 million before 2011 (when the civil war in Syria began) to $2.5 billion by 2024.

The main Turkish exports to Syria are iron and steel, plastics, household goods, construction materials, and food products, while Syria’s main exports to Türkiye are cotton, olive oil, and sunflower oil, he said.

He noted that trade institutions need to be established in Syria and that the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board is working to boost trade with the help of the Syrian business community in Türkiye. Millions of Syrians sought refuge in Türkiye during the long civil war and some started successful businesses.

Key role in Syria’s reconstruction

Ozcorekci said Türkiye will play a key role in Syria’s reconstruction, as the logistical proximity of the Turkish cities in the country’s southeast to the Syrian border gives them an advantage.

“Türkiye is the closest source that can meet Syria’s needs in its reconstruction, so the two countries should attach great importance to trade cooperation,” he said.

He added that last month’s reopening of the Turkish Embassy in Damascus was an important step and that a future Turkish consulate in Aleppo will also help the Turkish business community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
