PM Salam calls for unity to 'rescue' and 'rebuild' Lebanon
Nawaf also pledges to ensure state authority over all Lebanese soil and withdrawal of the enemy from the last occupied inch of land.
Before becoming premier, Salam was presiding judge at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. / Photo: AFP
January 14, 2025

Lebanon's new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has said he was reaching out to all across the political spectrum to help "rescue, reform and rebuild" his crisis-hit country.

"My hands are extended to all to set off together on this mission of rescue, reform and rebuilding," he said in his first speech as premier on Tuesday.

"I am not of those who exclude but those who unite," he said, calling for a "new chapter" in Lebanon.

President Joseph Aoun tasked Salam with forming a government on Monday after a majority of other members of parliament gave him their endorsement.

Speaking after flying back to Lebanon to take on the post, Nawaf also pledged to ensure state authority over all Lebanese soil after the November 27 truce between Lebanon and Israel.

He said he would "extend the authority of the Lebanese state across all its territory" and "work seriously to completely implement UN resolution 1701" which calls for Hezbollah to withdraw from south Lebanon.

Referring to Israel, Salam said he would work to "impose the complete withdrawal of the enemy from the last occupied inch of our land".

In a country grappling with its worst financial crisis since 2019, he vowed to work towards a government that could "build a modern and productive economy".

Before becoming premier, Salam was presiding judge at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

In multi-confessional Lebanon, nominating a premier does not guarantee a new government will be formed imminently.

The process has previously taken weeks or even months due to deep political divisions and horse-trading.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
