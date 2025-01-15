For pilgrims at the largest gathering of humanity, ritual bathing in India's holy rivers includes a key challenge -- finding your family and clothes after the chilly dip.

Each morning, densely-packed crowds of men, women and children undress side-by-side in the foggy pre-dawn gloom along the wide floodplains around the confluences of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

Sushila, a housewife in her sixties, who had travelled more than 500 kilometres (300 miles) from Bihar state, roamed the crowds in despair in wet clothes, looking for her daughter.

"I know she is somewhere close by," she said, peering through the tight-packed crowds, where a constant stream of pilgrims came to bathe. "I just can't see her".

The line of bathers stretches for several kilometres, with the crowds surging forward to dunk their heads beneath the cold grey waters.

Devotees believe the dip brings them salvation.

But with many people without a phone -- or leaving it while they bathe with a friend they then lost -- finding your companions afterwards is a tough task.

The sheer size of the crowds is so great that even a single distracted moment can cause you to lose track of your fellow travellers.

Organisers boast that they are expecting a mind-boggling 400 million people to take part before its conclusion on February 26.

Loudspeakers mounted on poles boom repeatedly with desperate pleas of people searching for those with whom they had left their dry clothes.

An old man broke down on the microphone lamenting that he had nothing to wear -- urging his son to immediately meet him at the lost and found centre.

'Scared'