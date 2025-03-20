WORLD
3 min read
China seeks fair treatment for its students as US targets non-citizens over Gaza genocide protests
Beijing's call for equitable treatment for its students comes after a senior US official sent letter to six universities requesting information on Chinese students.
China seeks fair treatment for its students as US targets non-citizens over Gaza genocide protests
Protesters have been demanding release of detained students, university endowments divest from Israeli interests and US end military support to Israel. [AP] / AP
March 20, 2025

China has urged the US against taking discriminatory measures against Chinese students in American universities.

"We urge the US to stop overstretching the concept of national security and to genuinely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students and not impose discriminatory and restrictive measures against them," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Mao said Chinese students in the US make up one-fourth of total international students and "educational cooperation not only expands exchange opportunities for students from both countries and enhances mutual understanding between their peoples, but also contributes to the prosperity of the US economy and the advancement of science and technology, serving the interests of both sides."​​​​​​​

It came as a response to a US congressman requesting information on Chinese students, citing national security.

US House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar sent a letter Wednesday to six American universities requesting information on policies and practices regarding the enrolment of Chinese national students in advanced STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programmes and questioning their involvement in federally-funded research, according to a statement from the committee.

"The Chinese Communist Party has established a well-documented, systematic pipeline to embed researchers in leading US institutions, providing them direct exposure to sensitive technologies with dual-use military applications," said Moolenaar, according to the statement.

America's student visa system has become a "Trojan horse for Beijing," it added.

RelatedTRT Global - Jewish student says expelled from Columbia for protesting 'US-backed' Israeli genocide in Gaza

Students facing expulsion

US university campuses are increasingly becoming hostile to free speech, especially pro-Palestine activism, as Trump's administration threatens to deport non-citizen protesters and slash federal funding to universities.

Amid student-led calls for a Gaza ceasefire last year, Trump vowed to deport foreign students participating in protests.

Students, especially international visa holders, are cautious and worried while some universities have advised them to avoid travel due to fears of re-entry restrictions.

Recommended

Among those detained or facing deportation is Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian permanent US resident facing deportation under Trump, who has described himself as a "political prisoner" for leading pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University.

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian from occupied West Bank, was arrested by immigration officers for overstaying her student visa. Kordia was previously arrested for her involvement in protests at Columbia in April 2024.

The Trump administration has also revoked the visa of Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen and doctoral student "for advocating for violence and terrorism."

Srinivasan, however, "self-deported," US officials say.

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and a researcher at Washington’s Georgetown University was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as part of the Trump administration’s growing efforts to target campus activism.

Grant Miner, a Jewish student and president of the Student Workers of Columbia-United Auto Workers, said Columbia University "expelled and fired" him, accusing the Ivy League institution of "caving" to Trump's demands.

A far-right Zionist group, which took credit for Khalil’s arrest, claims to have submitted "thousands of names" for similar actions.

Columbia was the epicentre of pro-Palestine protests that hit several US college campuses as US-supported Israeli carnage in Gaza.

Protesters have been demanding that university endowments divest from Israeli interests and that the US end military support to Israel.

RelatedTRT Global - Columbia students alarmed as Mahmoud Khalil emerges as face of America's campus protest crackdown

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan