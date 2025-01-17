The United States Education Department noted concerns about discrimination against Muslim, Arab and Palestinian students at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia and reached a settlement with the institution to resolve the issue.

The university agreed to revise its non-discrimination policies and procedures, including protests and a definition of harassment based on actual or perceived shared ancestry.

The university also agreed to develop training and surveys while assessing its response to campus protests that erupted last year against US support for Israel's war in Gaza, the Education Department said.

The university said no wrongdoing was found on its part, adding it voluntarily signed a resolution agreement to improve policies addressing discrimination.

Rights advocates have noted rising anti-Palestinian, Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents since Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Palestinian resistance group Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars racial discrimination in US education programs that receive federal funding.