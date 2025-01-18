Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel reserves the right to resume war in Gaza with US support, as he pledged to bring home all hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

"We reserve the right to resume the war if necessary, with American support," Netanyahu said in a televised statement, a day before a ceasefire is set to take effect.

He said the 42-day first phase, which starts on Sunday, was a "temporary ceasefire."

"If we are forced to resume the war, we will do so with force," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel had "changed the face of the Middle East" since the war began.

Earlier Israeli Prime Minister demanded that Hamas provide a list of names of hostages to be freed on Sunday before any prisoner swap takes place.