Netanyahu resorts to war bickering ahead of Gaza ceasefire
Netanyahu made these remarks after the Israeli far-right party Jewish Power announced that it would leave the coalition government.
Israel will maintain its occupation of Philadelphi Corridor, and increase troop numbers there, claims Netanyahu.  / Photo: AP
January 18, 2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel reserves the right to resume war in Gaza with US support, as he pledged to bring home all hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

"We reserve the right to resume the war if necessary, with American support," Netanyahu said in a televised statement, a day before a ceasefire is set to take effect.

He said the 42-day first phase, which starts on Sunday, was a "temporary ceasefire."

"If we are forced to resume the war, we will do so with force," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel had "changed the face of the Middle East" since the war began.

Earlier Israeli Prime Minister demanded that Hamas provide a list of names of hostages to be freed on Sunday before any prisoner swap takes place.

"We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed," his office said. When asked by AFP, his spokesman said he was referring to the names of hostages to be freed on Sunday.

Contrary to reports, Israel will maintain its occupation of Philadelphi Corridor, and increase troop numbers there, claimed Netanyahu.

Netanyahu made these remarks after Israeli far-right party Jewish Power announced that it would leave the Israeli coalition government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and that its leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, would step down as national security minister.

"In light of the approval of the "reckless" agreement with Hamas, the Otzma Yehudit party will submit letters of resignation from the government and the coalition tomorrow morning, and ministers Ben-Gvir, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Amichai Eliyahu, as well as committee chairs MKs (members of Knesset) Zvika Fogel, Limor Son Har-Melech, and MK Yitzhak Kroizer, will leave their positions," according to the official Israeli Broadcasting Authority, citing a statement issued by the political party.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
