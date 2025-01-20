Palestinians have begun searching for thousands of people believed still buried under rubble, as residents expressed shock at the devastation wrought by 15 months of Israel's brutal war on the enclave on the second day of a ceasefire.

The truce in the 15-month-old war, which has laid waste to Gaza and inflamed the Middle East, took effect on Sunday with the release of the first three Israeli captives and 90 Palestinians freed from Israeli jails.

Now attention is starting to shift to the rebuilding of the besieged enclave which the Israeli military has demolished.

Israel has killed over 47,000 Palestinians, with 62 bodies recovered in the last 24 hours, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli violence has led to a devastating loss of life, and the recovery process continues.

Despite the recent ceasefire, the true scale of the death toll remains uncertain. As more bodies are uncovered, the number of fatalities is expected to rise significantly.

The situation remains dire, with many areas still inaccessible, complicating efforts to obtain an accurate count of the casualties.

"We are searching for 10,000 martyrs whose bodies remain under the rubble," said Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson of the Palestinian Civil Emergency Services.