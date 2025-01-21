Tuesday, January 21, 2025

1704 GMT — At least 47,107 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave, with the toll continuing to rise despite a ceasefire as new bodies are found under the rubble.

The ministry is finding more bodies, as the truce has allowed people to comb the ruins.

The bodies of 72 people "arrived at hospitals over the past 24 hours", the ministry said in a statement.

"A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulances and civil protection teams are unable to reach them," it added.

The ministry said the number of wounded had reached 111,147 since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

1947 GMT — UN says 897 aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said 897 aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday, the third day of a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

OCHA cited information received from Israeli authorities and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement - the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

1912 GMT — Death toll from Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank rises to10

Israeli forces have launched attacks in the volatile occupied West Bank city of Jenin, killing at least ten Palestinians and wounding 40, Health Ministry officials have said.

1825 GMT — UN chief 'deeply concerned' about Israeli military raid in northern occupied West Bank

The UN chief has denounced the Israeli military's attacks in the occupied West Bank, urging it to "exercise maximum restraint."

In response to Anadolu's question on increased attacks by Israel in the occupied West Bank as well as rising illegal Israeli settler violence, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference that Antonio Guterres "remains deeply concerned about the ongoing violence in the occupied West Bank, particularly the ongoing large scale military operation in Jenin."

"The secretary-general urges security forces to exercise maximum restraint and use lethal force only when it is strictly unavoidable to protect life," he said.

1811 GMT — Lebanon reports 17 more Israeli violations of ceasefire

The Israeli military has committed 17 more violations of a ceasefire deal in Lebanon.

The breaches were concentrated in Beirut and the districts of Bint Jbeil, Marjeyoun, and Hasbaiyya in the Nabatieh Governorate, involving drone flights, incursions, demolitions and arson.

1616 GMT — Prisoner swap in Gaza shows who values human dignity: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the Gaza ceasefire, has said images of prisoner exchange show who values human dignity and who disregards it.

"Türkiye will accelerate its efforts to pave the way for lasting peace in the region, 'taking ceasefire as an opportunity' in Gaza," Erdogan said in a televised speech after the cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Earlier, Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that the health condition of freed Palestinian prisoners reflected Israel’s “barbarity and fascism.”

"Images of the three female hostages showed that they were in full physical and psychological health, in contrast to our prisoners whose appearance showed signs of neglect and exhaustion,” Hamas said in a statement.

“This vividly illustrates the vast difference between the values and ethics of the resistance and the barbarity and fascism of the occupation,” it added.

1553 GMT — Top Israeli security officials visit Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire implementation

Top Israeli security officials visited Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Israeli media has said.

Mossad chief David Barnea and Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, met with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad on Monday to discuss security arrangements along the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egypt-Gaza border, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said, citing unnamed Israeli officials.

The talks also dwelt on a mechanism to manage the ceasefire and possible violations, KAN said.

1547 GMT — UN humanitarian office says aid surge ‘key priority’ to back ceasefire process in Gaza

The international community must scale up humanitarian aid to Gaza to support the ceasefire and meet the overwhelming needs of millions, the under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator has said.

Recalling the recent deployment of 600 aid trucks on the first day and 900 trucks, including 300 to northern Gaza, on Monday, Tom Fletcher told a panel on Gaza at the World Economic Forum in Davos that there will be "more today," adding his humanitarian coordinator is "heading into Gaza today."

"The key priority for us on the humanitarian side now is to get a huge surge of aid into Gaza, partly to support the ceasefire process because it's dependent on this step-by-step, very complex approach," he said.

1455 GMT — Qatar PM says Israel, Hamas must show 'good faith' for lasting Gaza peace

Qatar's prime minister has said that a lasting peace in Gaza would depend on Israel and Hamas acting in "good faith", days into a fragile truce in the Palestinian territory mediated by the Gulf state.

"If they are embarking in this in good faith, this will last and hopefully will lead to phase two, will lead to a permanent ceasefire," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

1428 GMT — Egypt hopes for calm at strategic Bab el Mandeb Strait after Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi voiced hope for restoring calm at the strategic Bab el Mandeb Strait following a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Sisi met in Cairo on Tuesday with Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization Arsenio Dominguez to discuss the situation at the Bab el Mandab Strait, and ways to restore security in the region given its importance to international maritime trade routes, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi said Egypt looks forward to calming the situation in this region, especially with reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza as part of efforts to restore security in the region, the statement said.

1348 GMT — Indonesia says Gaza ceasefire must lead to two-state solution

Indonesia has emphasised that the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza should serve as a "momentum" toward achieving a two-state solution.

"Indonesia’s stance remains unequivocal; any attempts to displace or remove Gaza’s residents are entirely unacceptable," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

The ministry warned that any efforts to relocate Gazans would perpetuate "the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory," aligning with "broader strategies" aimed at driving Palestinians out of Gaza.

1245 GMT — Qatar urges UN Security Council to ‘take effective role’ in Gaza ceasefire implementation

Qatar has called on the UN Security Council to “take an effective role” in ensuring the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and Israel's adherence to the agreement.

This came in a speech by Qatar’s permanent delegate to the UN, Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, during a Security Council meeting in New York on the Middle East developments.

“This meeting comes just days after the announcement in Doha of an agreement to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza, which caused immense human suffering, widespread destruction, and displaced most of the population, leaving 160,000 people dead, injured, or missing,” she said.

1113 GMT — Israel kills at least eight Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have launched attacks in the volatile occupied West Bank city of Jenin, killing at least eight Palestinians and wounding 35, Health Ministry officials have said.

Earlier the Palestinian Authority said US President Donald Trump's lifting of sanctions on Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank would incite violence against Palestinians.

"Lifting sanctions on extremist settlers encourages them to commit more crimes against our people", the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

1113 GMT — Pakistan assures support for Gaza reconstruction