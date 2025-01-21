TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Ski resort fire kills at least 76 in northern Türkiye — Interior Minister
At least 51 people were injured while authorities evacuated around 230 guests from the hotel in the popular tourist destination of Kartalkaya.
Ski resort fire kills at least 76 in northern Türkiye — Interior Minister
Kartalkaya, in the province of Bolu, is one of Türkiye's premier winter tourism destinations. / Photo: AA
January 21, 2025

At least 76 people have died and 51 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Türkiye.

"This morning, we tragically lost 76 lives and have 51 injured in a fire that broke out at this hotel in Bolu Kartalkaya. The fire has been extinguished, and cooling operations are currently underway," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

"The Interior Ministry has appointed two chief inspectors to investigate the fire, while the Justice Ministry has assigned the Bolu Chief Prosecutor and five prosecutors to work on-site with experts. Our President has been closely monitoring the situation from the very first moment," he added.

The blaze started on Tuesday at around 0027 GMT in the restaurant area of the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel, quickly engulfing the building, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin.

Emergency teams from neighbouring cities, including firefighters, disaster response units, and medical teams supported by helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities evacuated around 230 guests from the hotel as firefighting efforts continued.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office initiated a judicial investigation. Six public prosecutors were assigned, and a five-person expert committee was formed.

Kartalkaya, in the province of Bolu, is one of Türkiye's premier winter tourism destinations. During the ski season, the resort attracts thousands of visitors. It is located 295 kilometres east of Istanbul.

Recommended

Prayers and condolences

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he has been following the incident closely through relevant institutions since its beginning.

"I wish Allah's mercy to our citizens who lost their lives ... and wish a speedy recovery to our wounded," he said in a post on X.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sadness over the incident.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish nation, especially the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident & pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he said on X.

Hadja Lahbib, the EU commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management who is currently in Türkiye, also expressed her "deepest condolences" to Türkiye and to the families of the victims.

"The EU stands in solidarity & offers support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," she said on X.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay