Türkiye declares national mourning after Bolu hotel fire tragedy
A fire raged through a 12-story hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Türkiye early Tuesday, killing at least 66 people.
The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, offering prayers for their peace and a swift recovery for the injured. / Photo: AA
January 21, 2025

Türkiye will observe 1 day of national mourning on Wednesday due to a fire that broke out in a hotel in Bolu province claiming at least 66 people's lives, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, offering prayers for their peace and a swift recovery for the injured. He assured the public that those responsible for the disaster, whether due to negligence or misconduct, would face justice.

“This is a time for solidarity, unity, and compassion—not for political debates,” Erdogan stated, urging all sectors, including political actors, the media, and local administrations, to respect for the nation’s grief during this difficult time.

The president concluded by wishing strength and patience to the bereaved families and expressed his hope that Türkiye would be protected from such heartbreaking tragedies in the future.

A fire raged through a 12-story hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Türkiye early Tuesday, killing at least 66 people, officials said.

At least 51 people also were injured in the fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, in Bolu province’s Koroglu mountains, some 300 kilometres east of Istanbul.

Gaza ceasefire, Syria

On Syria, Erdogan urged the Arab and Islamic world to support Syria’s recovery “before others,” Western states to lift the sanctions imposed on the war-torn country.

His remarks came during his address after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

On the Gaza ceasefire, Erdogan said that the images of prisoner exchange show who values human dignity and who disregards them, Erdogan said, criticising Israel.

“Our brothers, sisters in Gaza have paid heavy price, but they have neither bowed to thuggery, nor have they surrendered to policy of massacre,” he added.

Türkiye will accelerate its efforts to pave the way for lasting peace in the region, “taking ceasefire as an opportunity” in Gaza, he added.

By Esra Karataş Alpay