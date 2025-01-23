The United States has imposed sanctions on Gazprom Neft, a major shareholder in the Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS), the Balkan country’s sole oil and gas company.

These sanctions mandate a complete divestment of Russian ownership from NIS, which is critical to Serbia’s energy security.

Over the past few weeks, Serbia terminated several military agreements with Russia. Serbian military chief General Milan Mojsilovic has acknowledged the challenges his country faces in maintaining and operating Russian military equipment, including MiG-29 fighter jets and T-72 tanks.

These developments suggest that Serbia, and potentially the entire Balkans, could once again emerge as a theatre of conflicting American and Russian interests.

Beyond security and energy policy, ethnic and religious dynamics are other significant factors that could shape this geopolitical contest.

Russia’s energy policy in Balkans

In energy policy, Russia leverages its dual role as a primary energy supplier and a significant investor in the regional energy sector. As the dominant provider of oil and gas, Russia capitalises on the high dependency of most Balkan countries on energy imports.

Its influence is particularly pronounced in Serbia and North Macedonia, where Russia meets nearly 90 percent of the natural gas demand.

In Serbia, Lukoil acquired a 79.5 percent stake in Beopetrol, while Gazprom secured a majority share in the state-owned NIS for approximately €400 million.

Similarly, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zarubezhneft obtained critical oil assets, including the Brod Oil Refinery, the Modrica Oil Refinery, and the local retailer Nestro Petrol.

Two key observations emerge from this data. First, Russia has established a near-monopolistic position in the energy sector, leaving countries like Serbia and North Macedonia heavily dependent on its supplies.

Second, Russia’s investments are concentrated in areas with significant Orthodox Christian and Serbian populations. For instance, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russian investments are almost exclusively directed toward the self-declared “Republic of Srpska”, while the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, predominantly home to Muslim Bosniaks, remains largely excluded.

This investment pattern exacerbates regional inequalities, fostering disparities in development and prosperity between areas inhabited by Orthodox Serbs and those predominantly home to Bosniaks.

Russia’s security policy in Serbia

The Kremlin’s security policy in the Balkans is deeply rooted in an anti-NATO narrative, which resonates particularly with Orthodox Christian Serbs due to their historical and cultural ties to Russia.

Despite withdrawing its military from the region in 2003, the Kremlin continues to regard the Western Balkans as a strategically significant periphery of Europe. Based on this perception, Russia has pursued a strategy aimed at delegitimising Western influence while safeguarding its own security interests.

This strategy is evident in its military cooperation with Serbia, which signed a defence agreement with Russia in 2016, though it was terminated in the first half of January.

Over the years, this partnership facilitated annual military exercises, parades, and the acquisition of advanced weapon systems. Notably, the “Slavic Brotherhood” exercises, involving troops from Serbia, Russia, and Belarus, exemplify Moscow’s integration of cultural and military ties.

Two key points emerge from these developments. First, Russia’s security policy relies heavily on anti-NATO narratives to maintain its influence in the region.

While Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Albania have joined NATO, Russia is actively working to prevent similar developments in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Second, Russia intertwines cultural and religious themes – such as the “Slavic Brotherhood” narrative – with its security policy to delineate a boundary against Western influence.

This dual approach underscores Moscow’s efforts to reinforce its geopolitical presence while fostering alignment with its Orthodox Christian allies.