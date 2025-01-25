WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump sends feelers, may consider rejoining WHO
After Trump was sworn in for a second term, he signed an executive order to withdraw the US from the WHO.
Trump sends feelers, may consider rejoining WHO
He said the US paid $500 million to the UN agency. / Photo: AP
January 25, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization (WHO).

"I withdrew from the World Health Organization, where we paid $500 million a year, and China paid $39 million here, despite a much larger population but maybe we would consider doing it again," Trump said at 'No tax on tips' rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"World Health ripped us off. Everybody rips off the United States, and that’s it. It won't happen anymore," Trump told reporters Monday while signing executive orders.

He said the US paid $500 million to the UN agency.

"Seemed a little unfair to me, so that wasn't the reason, but I dropped out. China pays $39 million, and we pay $500 million, and China's a bigger country.”

Recommended

Turning to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to expand investments and trade with the US by $600 billion in the next four years, Trump said he would ask the Saudis for more investment.

"I believe they'll make it a trillion. I'm going to ask him to make it 1 trillion. What the hell the money means? Nothing. You know, where they made their money from liquid gold, right? They got a lot of liquid gold," he said.

During his first tenure (2017-2021), Trump made his first abroad trip to Saudi Arabia, reflecting warm bilateral ties.

He earlier told reporters that he would repeat the visit to the kingdom if it agreed to purchase American products worth up to $500 billion.

RelatedHow Trump's Greenland ambitions could test NATO unity
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu