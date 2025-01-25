US President Donald Trump has said he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization (WHO).

"I withdrew from the World Health Organization, where we paid $500 million a year, and China paid $39 million here, despite a much larger population but maybe we would consider doing it again," Trump said at 'No tax on tips' rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"World Health ripped us off. Everybody rips off the United States, and that’s it. It won't happen anymore," Trump told reporters Monday while signing executive orders.

He said the US paid $500 million to the UN agency.

"Seemed a little unfair to me, so that wasn't the reason, but I dropped out. China pays $39 million, and we pay $500 million, and China's a bigger country.”