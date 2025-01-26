The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Sunday over deadly clashes in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, after Kinshasa withdrew its diplomats from Kigali as Rwanda-backed rebels advanced on the key city of Goma.

The resource-rich eastern provinces of North and South Kivu have been plagued by conflicts for three decades, with the Rwanda-backed M23 emerging as one of the most powerful armed groups in recent years.

It has seized vast swathes of the east of the DRC since 2021, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

After peace talks between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC's Etienne Tshisekedi were cancelled in mid-December, the rebels have steadily advanced toward Goma, the capital of North Kivu and a key city home to more than a million people.

On Saturday, three countries — South Africa, Malawi and Uruguay — announced the deaths of some of their soldiers serving as peacekeepers in the conflict zone, 13 in all.

The escalation in fighting prompted an emergency UN Security Council meeting, originally set for Monday, to be moved up to Sunday.

Congolese army spokesman General Sylvain Ekenge told journalists his country's armed forces were working to "push back the enemy".

"Rwanda is determined to seize the city of Goma," he said.

The DRC announced it was pulling its diplomats from Kigali in a letter to Rwanda's embassy in Kinshasa.

Urging the rebels to halt their advance, the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said "Rwanda must cease its support for the M23 and withdraw".

"The EU strongly condemns Rwanda's military presence in the DRC as a clear violation of international law, the UN charter and the territorial integrity of the DRC," she said.

The African Union and French President Emmanuel Macron — who spoke in separate telephone calls with both Rwandan President Kagame and DRC's Tshisekedi — also added their voices to calls for an immediate halt to the fighting.

'Risk of regional war'

In Goma, artillery detonations in the distance resonated as far as the city centre.

An agency reporter saw a burned-out, smoking armoured vehicle of the UN peacekeeping force MONUSCO on the road between Goma and Sake, scene of intense fighting in recent days.

South Africa's defence ministry said Saturday that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) "lost nine members by Friday".