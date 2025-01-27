Residents in eastern DR Congo’s largest city, Goma, woke up on Monday morning afraid and uncertain about who was in control of the area after M23 rebels claimed to have captured the city, as their fight with Congolese security forces escalated in recent days in one ofAfrica’s longest wars.

Gunshots rang out across Goma overnight before dozens of men in military uniform were seen early Monday morning marching with their guns into the city, which is the capital of North Kivu province.

It was unclear if the men who were cheered on by some residents from the roadside were the M23 rebels.

The Congolese government has not confirmed the reported takeover.

The M23 rebel group is one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in the mineral-rich region in the decades-long conflict.

The rebels temporarily took over Goma in 2012 and resurfaced in late 2021, according to Congo’s government and United Nations experts.

Analysts have warned the latest escalation of hostilities could further destabilise the region, which is already home to one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises with more than 6 million people displaced.