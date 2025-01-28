The global electric vehicle (EV) market is set for another year of robust growth this year, with sales expected to exceed 20 million units, an 18 percent hike from 2024, according to Rho Motion, a leading EV research firm, on Tuesday.

This growth comes amid shifting legislative landscapes in key regions, with China leading the charge, the EU enforcing stricter emissions standards, and North America adjusting to policy changes under the Donald Trump administration.

Describing 2025 as "the year of legislation," Iola Hughes, head of research for Rho Motion, said: "The EU is seeing emission targets come into place, Trump’s presidency promises change for the US, and China continues the popular trade-in scheme. Still, we anticipate a steady year of growth across all regions, with China continuing to lead the charge."

China is projected at the forefront of the EV revolution, with projected sales of 12.9 million units in 2025, marking a 17 percent increase from 2024.

The country’s dominance is bolstered by its aggressive expansion into international markets, with major manufacturers such as BYD and Great Wall Motors establishing production facilities abroad, including in Brazil and Hungary.

Domestically, the continuation of a trade-in scheme for older vehicles will sustain high levels of consumer demand in China, the report noted.

"The next stage for the mature EV market in China is for more consolidation of manufacturers and beyond this year, we can expect the country to tip over the 50 percent market saturation of EVs versus ICE (internal combustion engines)," it said.

Related Chinese BYD tops Tesla in fourth quarter, delivers record EV vehicles

Companies focus on affordable cars