Pakistan has criminalised online disinformation, passing legislation that enshrines punishments of up to three years in prison, a decision journalists say is designed to crack down on dissent.

The law targets anyone who "intentionally disseminates" information online that they have "reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest".

The law was rushed through the National Assembly with little warning last week before being approved by the Senate on Tuesday as journalists walked out of the gallery in protest.

Senior journalist Asif Bashir Chaudhry, a member of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, told AFP the government had assured reporters they would be consulted but said they were "betrayed and backstabbed".