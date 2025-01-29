Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties and regional cooperation, focusing on trade, investment, and transit routes.

At a trilateral meeting in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised that the most reliable and fastest economic corridor between Asia and Europe runs through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.

The meeting brought together nine ministers from the three nations, who discussed infrastructure projects and trade facilitation efforts to enhance regional connectivity.

Middle Corridor: A key trade route

Fidan highlighted ongoing disruptions in global supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. These challenges, he said, have underscored the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, which links Asia to Europe via Türkiye.

“The Middle Corridor remains the most efficient route for trade between Asia and Europe,” Fidan said, adding that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan sit at the heart of this critical trade pathway.

Ankara Declaration signed

Following the discussions, the three countries signed the Ankara Declaration, committing to deeper cooperation in trade, logistics, and transport infrastructure.

According to Fidan, the agreement includes: modernising infrastructure along the Middle Corridor, harmonising customs procedures to ease trade, expanding digital services in commerce, and gradually eliminating trade barriers between the nations.

Additionally, an action plan was agreed upon, outlining a roadmap for implementing these initiatives in the coming years.