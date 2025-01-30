Syria's newly appointed interim President Ahmed al Sharaa has said he will form an inclusive transitional government representing diverse communities that will build institutions and run the country until it can hold free and fair elections.

Sharaa addressed the nation in his first speech since being appointed president for the transitional period on Wednesday by armed anti-regime groups that ousted former Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in a lightning offensive in December last year.

Sharaa in his speech said he would form a small legislative body to fill the parliamentary void until new elections were held, after the previous Syrian parliament was dissolved on Wednesday.

He said he would also in the coming days announce the formation of a committee that would prepare to hold a national dialogue conference that would be a platform for Syrians to discuss the future political programme of the nation.

That would be followed by a "constitutional declaration," he said, in an apparent reference to the process of drafting a new Syrian constitution.

Sharaa has previously said the process of drafting a new constitution and holding elections may take up to four years.

The new leader also said that maintaining the "civil peace" preserving his country's territorial integrity under "a single authority" would be among his priorities.