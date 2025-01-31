US President Donald Trump has warned BRICS member countries against replacing the US dollar as a reserve currency by repeating a 100 percent tariffs threat he had made weeks after winning the November presidential elections.

"We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100 percent Tariffs," Trump said on Thursday in a statement on Truth Social.

The BRICS grouping includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and a few other countries that joined in the past couple of year. The grouping does not have a common currency, but long-running discussions on the subject have gained some momentum after the West imposed sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!," he said.

Trump posted his warning to the BRICS as Canada and Mexico await his decision to follow through on a pledge to impose 25 percent tariffs on the United States' North American trading partner from February 1.

Trump wants to use tariffs as a tool to get Mexico and Canada to help stem the flow of illegal drugs into the United States, particularly the deadly opioid fentanyl, and also migrants crossing irregularly into the US.