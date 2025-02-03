WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly explosion in Moscow wounds anti-Ukraine separatist
According to Russian media, Armen Sarkisian is a former boxing official from east Ukraine who had set up a battalion to fight against Kiev in 2022.
Deadly explosion in Moscow wounds anti-Ukraine separatist
Russia has been hit by a string of assassinations and mysterious explosions since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war. / Photo: AFP
February 3, 2025

An explosion in a Moscow luxury residential complex has killed one person and wounded four others, including a Ukrainian separatist fighting Kiev, Russian newsagencies have reported.

State media said on Monday a former boxing official from east Ukraine who had set up a battalion to fight against Kiev, Armen Sarkisian, was among the wounded.

Russia has been hit by a string of assassinations and mysterious explosions since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war.

"One person died and four others were injured" after an "explosion," the TASS news agency reported, quoting health officials as saying that the injured were in serious condition.

Russian media initially reported that Sarkisian who headed a separatist boxing federation in the east Ukrainian city of Gorlivka was killed in the explosion, but later said he survived.

"Sarkisian is hospitalised. His condition is seen as extremely serious," the Interfax news agency quoted a law enforcement source as saying.

Ria Novosti news agency quoted an emergency services official as saying the blast was caused by an "explosive device".

According to Russian media, Sarkisian set up a battalion to fight in Ukraine in 2022.

Recommended

News agencies published footage from the lobby of the building in north-west Moscow, showing a heavily damaged hall, a blown out door and broken glass.

Related'Heinous terrorist attack': World reacts to Moscow concert hall bloodbath

Russia intercepts 70 Ukrainian drones

Meanwhile, Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight, the country’s Defence Ministry claimed.

In a statement, the ministry said 27 drones were shot down over the Rostov region, 25 over Volgograd, seven over Astrakhan, five over Voronezh, four over Belgorod, and two over Kursk.

Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov described the incident as a “massive attack” by fixed-wing drones, saying most of them were intercepted.

He added that there were no casualties, but debris from downed drones caused small fires at an oil refinery, which were quickly contained.

RelatedHow to interpret Russian general’s assassination in the heart of Moscow
SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF