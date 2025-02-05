TÜRKİYE
Syria's Al Sharaa hails Türkiye's 'honourable, positive support'
Türkiye's support for the Syrian people's just cause is a strong example of the two countries' brotherhood, says Ahmed Al Sharaa.
On Tuesday, Al Sharaa paid an official visit to Türkiye to meet Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara. / Others
February 5, 2025

The president of Syria's transitional government, Ahmed Al Sharaa, has expressed gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended during his visit to Türkiye.

Türkiye's honourable and positive support for the just cause of the Syrian people serves as a strong example of the brotherhood between the two countries, Syria's presidency said in in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday, quoting Al Sharaa.

"I extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the hospitality and generous welcome he showed during our visit to friendly Türkiye," he stated.

The statement also expressed a desire for stronger coordination with Türkiye in the political, economic, and security fields in the future, as well as an increase in cooperation that supports mutual interests.

On Tuesday, Al Sharaa paid an official visit to Türkiye to meet Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara.

Key discussions between Turkish President Erdogan and Al Sharaa emphasised cooperation on reconstruction, border security, and counterterrorism efforts against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist organisations.

