The president of Syria's transitional government, Ahmed Al Sharaa, has expressed gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended during his visit to Türkiye.

Türkiye's honourable and positive support for the just cause of the Syrian people serves as a strong example of the brotherhood between the two countries, Syria's presidency said in in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday, quoting Al Sharaa.

"I extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the hospitality and generous welcome he showed during our visit to friendly Türkiye," he stated.