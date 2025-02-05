Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the US to protest the Trump administration's early actions, decrying everything from the president's immigration crackdown to a proposal to forcibly displace Palestinians from besieged Gaza.

Protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitols in Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and beyond waved signs on Wednesday denouncing President Donald Trump; billionaire Elon Musk, the leader of Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency; and Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society.

"Democracy is not a spectator sport! Do something," said a sign held aloft by one demonstrator in Philadelphia.

The protests were a result of a movement that was organised online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

Websites and accounts across social media issued calls for action, with messages such as "reject fascism" and "defend our democracy."

Outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, a crowd of about 1,000 people gathered in freezing temperatures.

Catie Miglietti, from the Ann Arbor area, said Musk's access to the Treasury Department data was especially concerning to her. She painted a sign depicting Musk puppeteering Trump from his outraised arm — evoking Musk's straight-arm gesture during a January speech that some have interpreted as a Nazi salute.

"If we don't stop it and get Congress to do something, it's an attack on democracy," Miglietti said.

In Columbus, Ohio, protesters outside the Statehouse shouted, "Wake up, USA! Stop the coup that's underway!"