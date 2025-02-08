WORLD
Several arrested in German police crackdown on pro-Palestine protest
German police arrest several protesters in Berlin over chanting and giving a speech in Arabic.
Police crackdown on protesters in Berlin for giving a speech in Arabic / Photo: AA
February 8, 2025

German police have arrested several pro-Palestine protestors in Berlin and forced them to stop playing music and chanting Arab slogans against Israel's genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians during a rally.

Hundreds of people gathered at the square near the Wittenbergplatz metro station on Saturday in support of Palestine, under the slogan "Stop the aggression in the West Bank — Do not supply weapons to Israel."

Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and signs reading "Hands off the West Bank," "Stop arming Israel," "Gaza is not for sale," "Freedom for Palestine," and "Palestinian children deserve to grow up."

During the rally, some protesters delivered speeches in Arabic and chanted against Israel's carnage and US aid to the tune of Arabic music.

Police intervened, citing an Arabic music ban, and demanded that it be stopped. An announcement from a police vehicle then stated that chanting in Arabic or giving speeches has been prohibited, and due to the violation, the demonstration must end now.

Authorities instructed the protesters to leave the square. Over 50 protesters refused to disperse and staged a sit-in protest, prompting a heavy police response. Numerous protesters were detained by law enforcement.

Before the event, police had imposed conditions that allowed only German and English slogans while prohibiting marches. Nearly 250 police officers were at the site of the protest demonstration.

Israeli genocide

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,180 Palestinians, most of them women and children. That figure was revised to nearly 62,000 by officials.

Israel reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, causing a massive shortage of basic necessities, including food, water, medicine and electricity, while displacing almost the entire population.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

