German police have arrested several pro-Palestine protestors in Berlin and forced them to stop playing music and chanting Arab slogans against Israel's genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians during a rally.

Hundreds of people gathered at the square near the Wittenbergplatz metro station on Saturday in support of Palestine, under the slogan "Stop the aggression in the West Bank — Do not supply weapons to Israel."

Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and signs reading "Hands off the West Bank," "Stop arming Israel," "Gaza is not for sale," "Freedom for Palestine," and "Palestinian children deserve to grow up."

During the rally, some protesters delivered speeches in Arabic and chanted against Israel's carnage and US aid to the tune of Arabic music.

Police intervened, citing an Arabic music ban, and demanded that it be stopped. An announcement from a police vehicle then stated that chanting in Arabic or giving speeches has been prohibited, and due to the violation, the demonstration must end now.

Authorities instructed the protesters to leave the square. Over 50 protesters refused to disperse and staged a sit-in protest, prompting a heavy police response. Numerous protesters were detained by law enforcement.

Before the event, police had imposed conditions that allowed only German and English slogans while prohibiting marches. Nearly 250 police officers were at the site of the protest demonstration.