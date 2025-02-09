US President Donald Trump said that he has talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone to discuss putting an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, the New York Post reported late on Saturday.

In an interview aboard Air Force One on Friday Trump said that he had "better not say," when asked how many times the two leaders have spoken.

"He (Putin) wants to see people stop dying," Trump told the New York Post.

Neither Kremlin nor the White House immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.

In late January, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was ready to hold a phone call with Trump, and Moscow was waiting for word from Washington that it was ready, too.

On Friday, Trump said he would probably meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy next week to discuss the war's end.