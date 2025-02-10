Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly opposed any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land, saying, "no one has the power to force a second Nakba on the Palestinian people, and no one ever will, by the will of God."

In a post on X, Erdogan criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that instead of seeking relocation options for people of Gaza, he should "look for ways to cover the $100 billion damage he has caused" with the war.

Erdogan dismissed proposals to forcibly remove Palestinians from their homeland, saying: "Such offers are not even worth considering."

He also said that Israel should not be allowed to continue its policies unchecked, warning that "Israel cannot be permitted to carry on as if nothing happened after causing so much destruction, pain, and massacres."

The Turkish leader called for Israel to be held accountable for the devastation in Gaza, urging compensation and the return of Palestinian homes, land, and businesses "seized by the Israeli state and bandit settlers."

"First, Israel must pay for the destruction it has caused, and this should be used to start the reconstruction process in Gaza," Erdogan said.

He reiterated Türkiye’s support for a two-state solution, stressing the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Beyond rebuilding Gaza, we must intensify our efforts to establish a sovereign Palestinian state with territorial integrity," he added.

Erdogan concluded by saying that ensuring justice for Palestinians is both a "moral duty and a debt of conscience."

Turkish president arrives in Malaysia for official visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised his country's warm ties with Malaysia during a visit to the Southeast Asian nation as the first leg of a regional tour.

"May our solidarity and affection remain strong," Erdogan said on Monday at a ceremony at the Putrajaya International Convention Center, where he received an honourary doctorate.

Expressing his pleasure at being in Malaysia again after five years, he emphasised the friendship and brotherhood between Türkiye and Malaysia despite their geographical distance. He noted that the bilateral partnership was elevated to a comprehensive strategic level in 2022.

Highlighting the significance of education and academic cooperation, Erdogan stated: "Today, we proudly see more Türkiye and Malaysia graduates contributing to our nations."

He expressed gratitude for the honourary doctorate, considering it "a reflection of Malaysia’s appreciation for Türkiye and its people," and extended his heartfelt thanks to Malaya University and Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, who he also met during his visit.