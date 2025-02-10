The Israeli army has raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, in the latest escalation in the occupied West Bank.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces stormed several neighbourhoods in the camp in Jericho city and searched several shops there on Monday.

No details were yet available about injuries or arrests.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa also reported home demolitions by the Israeli army in the Masafer Yatta neighbourhood in the southern West Bank.

Israeli forces, escorted by bulldozers, raided the Khallet al-Dabaa area and demolished five Palestinian houses and a cave, where some 40 people lived, the broadcaster said.

According to Wafa, electricity and water networks were destroyed by Israeli forces during the raid.