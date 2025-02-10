The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian group Hamas, has announced the postponement of the scheduled release of Israeli hostages set for Saturday until further notice, citing Israel's "violations" of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"Over the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has monitored the enemy’s (Israeli) violations and its failure to adhere to the terms of the agreement, including delaying the return of displaced people to northern Gaza, targeting them with shelling and gunfire across various areas of the enclave, and preventing the entry of humanitarian aid in all its forms as per the agreement, while the resistance has fully upheld its commitments," said spokesperson Abu Obaida in a statement on Monday on Telegram.

"Accordingly, the release of the Zionist (Israeli) prisoners, which was scheduled for the coming Saturday, will be postponed until further notice, pending the occupation’s full compliance with the agreement and compensation for the past weeks' entitlements retroactively," he added.

The spokesperson said the group remained committed to the agreement "as long as” Israel “abides by its terms.”

Isareli army on alert

Following this announcement, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the army to prepare at the "highest level of alert" for any possible scenario in Gaza.

Katz said the Hamas announcement constitutes an “outright violation” of the truce agreement, adding: "I instructed the Israeli army to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza."