Trump threatens to cut aid for Egypt, Jordan over controversial Gaza plan
Trump says he would "conceivably" withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt if both countries refuse to take in ethnically cleansed Palestinians.
Trump says he doesn't have any plans for the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AFP
February 11, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he could "conceivably" halt aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to take in Palestinians, after he floated a plan to uproot Palestinians from Gaza to the two countries and occupy the blockaded enclave.

"Yeah, maybe, sure why not," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on Monday. "If they don't, I would conceivably withhold aid, yes."

Asked how he will convince Jordan's king to take in more Palestinians, Trump said: "I do think he'll take, and I think other countries will take also. They have good hearts."

Trump's threat to cut aid to Egypt and Jordan came after he threatened he would cancel the ceasefire in besieged Gaza if the hostages aren't released by Saturday after resistance group Hamas said they would delay the release of hostages until a further notice.

Earlier, he said Palestinians won't have the right to return once displaced, which came in contrast to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments that the so-called relocation would be temporary and for an "interim" period to allow for debris removal.

Regarding the occupied West Bank, Trump said he has "no plans."

"Right now, they're there, and I assume they want to remain there. It's different. They're there. It's never been like what we're talking about with the Gaza Strip," he added.

Arab states' refusal

Earlier in the day, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told Rubio that Arab states support Palestinians in rejecting Trump's plan to uproot Palestinians from Gaza and occupy the enclave.

He stressed the importance of rebuilding Gaza while Palestinians remain there.

Abdelatty said he was looking forward to working with the new US administration to achieve "comprehensive and just peace and stability" in the region, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Trump's plan has received global condemnation, with leaders saying such a move would threaten regional stability.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
