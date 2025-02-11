Corruption threatens to "derail" global cooperation to tackle the climate crisis, graft watchdog Transparency International has warned in a report.

Its "Corruption Perceptions Index" for 2024 showed that many countries involved in climate action either as hosts of the United Nations climate summits or because they are most at risk from rising temperatures scored poorly or worse than before.

"Corrupt forces not only shape but often dictate policies and dismantle checks and balances," Transparency International CEO Maira Martini said in a statement.

"We must urgently root out corruption before it fully derails meaningful climate action."

Graft could see funds intended to tackle global warming diverted to other ends and weaken the implementation of environmental regulations, the group said.

The annual report assigns countries with a greater perceived risk of public sector corruption a lower score on a scale from zero to 100.

Brazil, for example, the host of this year's UN COP 30 climate talks, received a score of 34, its lowest-ever rating.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, which appointed the head of the state oil firm to chair the COP it hosted in 2023, had a relatively better score of 68.