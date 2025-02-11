The FBI has discovered about 2,400 records tied to US President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination, according to a report by Axios.

The still-secret records are contained in 14,000 pages of documents the FBI found in a review prompted by President Donald Trump's Jan. 23 executive order to release all of JFK's assassination records.

The records were never provided through a task force that was supposed to review and disclose the documents, Axios reported on Monday.

Conspiracy theories about Kennedy's Nov. 22, 1963 assassination at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas have been talked about for 61 years, fueled by the government's reluctance to release all of the documents.

The existence of the new JFK documents was disclosed to the White House on Friday, and a further review of those records could reveal more information as to what happened in one of the most scrutinised tragedies in American history.

The release of the new documents could also change the federal procedures for vetting and releasing information related to government events.

"This is huge. It shows the FBI is taking this seriously," assassination expert Jefferson Morley told Axios.

Morley is also the vice president of the nonpartisan Mary Ferrell Foundation, the nation's largest source of online records of Kennedy's killing.

"The FBI is finally saying, 'Let's respond to the president's order,' instead of keeping the secrecy going," added Morley.